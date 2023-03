Dorney Park hoping to hire 500 people before opening day

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Dorney Park is putting out the help wanted sign.

The amusement park says it still has 500 positions to fill before the start of the 2023 season.

Those openings include ride operators, security personnel, lifeguards and more.

The park will hold job fairs in person and virtually on April 1 and 2.