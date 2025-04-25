The Four Heartbeats celebrate life and friendship at the Donor Dash in Pennsylvania

April is National Donate Life Month, and four organ recipients planned to raise awareness by celebrating their now lifelong bond in a group called The Four Heartbeats.

A simple gathering at the Elkins Park home of 73-year-old Rose Schmidt served up love to her friends. They all met when they each needed heart transplants, all at Jefferson Hospital, all in 2023, and all thanks to the Gift of Life Donor Program.

Schmidt said it all started when she hoped to stay in shape for her surgery.

"I wanted to walk," Schmidt said. "So, I said to one of my nurses, 'Do you think maybe there's someone in the unit that maybe would want to walk with me? And, maybe we can become friends and do this journey together?"

At 73 years old, fellow patient Dennis Mickens said he was happy he answered the call.

"You would think I have known her half my life, the way we talked and talked, and talked," Mickens said. "And, I don't know, it was like it was meant to be."

The pair soon found 59-year-old Leston Hall, who was so sick that he was in a wheelchair. Despite his symptoms, he said being asked to join the group meant a great deal to him.

"It's the world," Hall said. "To be able to meet three other people that you had never seen in your life before and to become family, that's awesome."

While Schmidt and Mickens were walking in the hospital, they met 51-year-old Dan Bair, who also needed a heart. He said the four have been inseparable ever since they all got their transplants in spring and summer of 2023.

"Oh! It's great! I mean, they're always going to be just a phone call or a text away," Bair said.

This bond will last as long as their hearts beat.

"This is really hard to talk about without getting so emotional," Mickens said, fighting back tears. "Because I love these three people."

The Four Heartbeats will reunite Sunday morning, April 27, at the Navy Yard for the Gift of Life Donor Dash walk, run and fundraiser. They step off at 9 a.m.