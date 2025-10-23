Domestic violence organization in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, faces uncertainty amid government shutdown

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. While the focus for advocacy organizations remains on helping victims, their attention is also on Washington, D.C.

The government shutdown continues to impact organizations across the country, including those who help victims of domestic abuse.

Michelle Brown, the executive director of the Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County (DAP), said it has been forced to implement a hiring freeze, and it has yet to receive any funds from FEMA, which is used to pay the mortgage for their emergency shelter, which houses more than 30 abuse survivors.

She said there has also been no communication with the government agency during the shutdown, leading to growing concerns about how their work could change if the shutdown drags on any longer.

"The demand is not going away. In fact, it's increasing while our ability to serve that or have the capacity for that is scarce," Brown said.

DAP is the only provider of services exclusively for victims of domestic abuse in the county. The organization offers services that range from a hotline to counseling as well as legal services.

Fortunately, DAP has only had to implement the hiring freeze and has avoided any cuts to services thanks to private donors and other funding sources. But Brown said that could change depending on how long the shutdown lasts.

"It does feel like the people that need it most are the people that are getting hurt the most," she said.

For survivors of abuse like Jennifer Schestok, any loss of services could be devastating. She said DAP was a place she turned to for help in 2019 after years of being in an abusive relationship.

"I just remember my body was like run. The instincts, and survival instincts, flight or fight kicked in. And just remember, I got to get out. If I don't leave today, I'm not going to be alive," she said.

Schestok said the organization provided her counseling, which she said helped her rebuild her life. She said the shutdown needs to end because the services the organization provides are lifesaving.

"People's lives are at risk and I take that seriously. How dare they do this to people? Innocent people," she said.

DAP is also being hit with a double whammy. The organization is missing out on crucial state funding because lawmakers in Harrisburg have yet to pass a budget.

Brown said both sources of funding are critical for their organization. She hopes the state and federal government can come to a resolution soon.