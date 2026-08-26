Philadelphia radio hosts remember Dolly Parton for music, authenticity and kindness

As fans mourn Dolly Parton, two longtime Philadelphia radio personalities are remembering the country music icon for an influence that stretched far beyond her songs.

At 92.5 XTU, afternoon host Nicole Michalik spent Tuesday honoring Parton on the air, playing her music and inviting listeners to call in with their own memories.

Michalik said Parton's influence can still be heard in the modern country artists the station plays today. But she said one of Parton's greatest qualities was her authenticity.

"I don't think enough people talk about the fact that there was a little bit of controversy about how she dressed, or her hair or her makeup," Michalik said. "And she said, 'I'm me. I have an amazing heart, and I have a wonderful brain and I'm going to use it for good.'"

Parton's influence extended well beyond country music.

Longtime WDAS radio personality Patty Jackson, known to Philadelphia listeners for playing R&B, has spent more than four decades in radio. But before becoming one of the city's most recognizable voices, Jackson got her start as a country DJ.

"A lot of people are like, 'Wow, you played country music!'" Jackson said. "And I played all of it."

Jackson pointed to Parton's songwriting as one reason her music was able to cross genres and generations. Parton wrote "I Will Always Love You," which later became one of Whitney Houston's biggest hits.

Jackson said Parton's songs connected with listeners because they told stories people could recognize in their own lives.

"She made songs you want to sing along to and, more importantly, songs you can relate [to]," Jackson said.

Michalik said Parton's legacy also went beyond her talent.

"We could take the lessons she left and use that, whether it's to find your passion, to do more good, just to even be kinder a little bit," Michalik said. "She really did just focus on being kind."