Dolly Parton's legacy includes helping Philadelphia kids under 5 get free books through Imagination Library

Dolly Parton, the country music icon whose poetic lyrics spoke to the American experience, died Tuesday, her family announced. She was 80.

Parton might not have been from Philadelphia or ever lived here, but her legacy has touched the Delaware Valley.

One of the icon's lasting legacies is through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which was started more than 30 years ago. Kids in eligible zip codes receive free books every month up until the age of 5.

West Philadelphia Alliance for Children has been an affiliate since July 2024. Eight hundred kids have enrolled through the program since then.

"They found out about the work that WePAC was doing in West Philadelphia around book access work with elementary-aged children and asked if we might be interested in becoming an affiliate of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which works with children and families with children who are under the age of 5," Jennifer Leith, executive director of WePAC, said.

There are five zip codes in West Philly where kids are eligible to sign up for Imagination Library.

92.5 XTU is honoring the "Rags to Rhinestones" legend Tuesday afternoon and will continue for the next few days. Between music breaks, 92.5 XTU radio host Nicole Michalik has been sharing memories of Parton on air and asking callers to share their own.

XTU typically plays modern country music, but Michalik says Parton's influence on the artists who came after her across the genre is undeniable. She says her legacy extends far beyond music.

"She also just really used her status as this global icon to continuously bring good into the world. The things that she did for Vanderbilt University and medicine and kids," 92.5 XTU radio host Nicole Michalik said. "She used her platform to make a better difference in the world. I just think if more people would do that, it would be dazzling like she was."