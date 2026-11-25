An animal rescue in New Jersey is asking the public to help find a missing turkey this Thanksgiving.

A friendly pet turkey named Dolly escaped from her home in South Jersey and went to a nearby Fairfield Inn in Deptford multiple times to interact with the guests, according to Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary. She was also spotted at a nearby Harbor Freight store, according to police.

Deptford police captured the turkey and told Funny Farm that officers released her near a local soccer field off Cattel Road. Staff at the rescue are concerned about Dolly because they say she is domesticated and could have trouble finding food and staying safe on her own, especially with a strong storm expected on Thursday.

Funny Farm said on Facebook Wednesday night that Dolly was last seen near the Deptford Soccer Complex and could be hiding in a tree. A team from the rescue is actively looking for the turkey on Thanksgiving Eve.

Dolly's owner has surrendered her, and Funny Farm will take her in when she's found.

If you spot the turkey, you're asked to contact Laurie from Funny Farm directly at 609-742-9410 with the location and time of the sighting.