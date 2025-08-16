Watch CBS News
New "Can I Paint That Dog?" mural unveiled in Northern Liberties

Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
A newly finished mural in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia showcases the neighborhood's dogs, big and small.

Pet owners flocked to 3rd and Poplar streets, near the Liberty Lands park, on Friday for the unveiling of the mural "Can I Paint That Dog?"

The mural by artist Emily White is on a wall next to the park at Kaplan's New Model Bakery. It features 10 dogs who live in the neighborhood and or the nearby Orianna Hill dog park.

Dog owners sent in several reference photos for White to work with, and you can follow along with her progress over the past several weeks on her Instagram @gggreatwhite.

The mural's title also has a striking similarity to a viral video where a little boy holding a stuffed animal asks, "Can I pet that dog?"

