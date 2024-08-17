Pups take over Main Street in Philadelphia neighborhood for Dog Day of Summer festival

Manayunk's Dog Day of Summer makes for a "pawsome" day for pets and their owners

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Main Street in Manayunk was bustling with furry, four-legged companions and their owners on Saturday for the Dog Day of Summer, a street festival dedicated to celebrating the bond between dogs and their loving parents.

Dozens of vendors lined the sidewalks, offering services and products to pamper the pups. Artemis, a 1-year-old dog, had her nails clipped by Stephanie Karina, owner of Philly's Paws and Claws.

Karina said the event will help drum up more customers for her Northwest Philadelphia business.

"It's so important for us to get to know our community. Even we had people that came from Delaware County," Karina said. "It's just nice to meet other dogs and other families."

Artemis' owner, Chan Hatton, was excited to socialize the pup.

"We want to get her out here amongst other dogs and get her socialized. This girl loves to have fun," Hatton said. "The sheer amount of happiness and joy dogs can bring you, especially when things are not looking up, is undeniable."

The event also featured Pawtrait Pop-Up, a photography business where dogs donned their finest outfits and posed for pictures.

Matt Caserta, the photographer behind the lens, was thoroughly enjoying his time as he snapped portraits.

"I love it," Caserta said. "I did wedding photography for eight years, and decided that dogs are the way to go."

In addition to the photos, the dogs enjoyed pup cups, doggie sundaes, and even a chance to try a special canine-friendly drink—an "espresso pup-tini." Makayla Bowman, who typically caters drinks to humans through her Manayunk business M&M Mobile Bar Company, adapted her business model for the day to serve these dog-friendly treats.

"I actually follow a dog-friendly person on TikTok who makes a bunch of dog-friendly snacks and drinks, so I got the idea from there," Bowman explained.

The festival was a hit with both the dogs and their owners, who went out of their way to ensure their pets had a special day.

"They feel like celebrities!" said Anthony Malenstinic, a dog owner. His partner, Christina Rennie, agreed.

"Yeah, they're celebrities down here!" Rennie said.