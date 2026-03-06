After 3 dogs attack woman, dog in Olney, ACCT Philly says filing dangerous dog charges can be complex

Bria Collins says her dog was attacked by three other dogs near her home in Olney and she jumped into action to rescue her.

"It's traumatic," Collins said. "Just to watch your dog suffer in that way. A lot of people consider their dogs family, I do."

Collins shared this video from her ring doorbell camera. She says she was walking her dog on the 5600 block of North 19th street on Feb. 17 when the three dogs sprinted out of a nearby home.

Collins says she was bit on her finger and arm as she tried to help her dog Gretchen, who was also injured in the attack.

"She has four deep puncture wounds. She has a bunch of bites all over her body," she said.

For those like Collins, ACCT Philly says navigating the dangerous dog process can be very confusing and long for many owners. They say it doesn't normally go as you may think.

"In order for a dog to be deemed dangerous, that has to be determined by a judge. Charges have to be filed and they are called dangerous dog charges. The only people who can file them are police," Sarah Barnett, Executive Director ACCT Philly, said.

If a judge deems the dog dangerous, there are certain rules the owners have to follow and comply with within 30 days.

"It doesn't mean the dog is no longer that person's dog. The owner has the right to say I want to keep my dog and I will comply with the requirements," Barnett said.

These requirements involved insurance, muzzle the dog in public, wear a specific dog tag, and a post a sign on the home. If they are not met, the process drags on again.

For Collins, she says she says she is traumatized after the attack and plans to move and hopes police will file charges.