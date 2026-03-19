Masked thieves caught on camera stealing Dodge Charger Daytona in Washington Township, New Jersey

Police are looking for two people caught on camera stealing a Dodge Charger Daytona from a driveway in Washington Township, New Jersey.

According to police, the red 2019 sedan was stolen just after 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, from a home on Doe Court, near Hurffville Elementary School.

Dodge Charger Dayton stolen in Washington Township, New Jersey Washington Township Police Department

Two masked individuals wearing gloves and sweatshirts were caught on surveillance video taking the vehicle. One person appeared to stand guard with a Glock handgun and an extended magazine, Washington Township Police said, while the other suspect smashed the back passenger window to get inside the car.

Police said the pair then pushed the vehicle across the street toward the elementary school, where two other stolen cars — a Dodge and an Acura — were waiting.

Dodge Charger Dayton stolen in Washington Township, New Jersey Washington Township Police Department

Once they got the Dodge Charger Daytona started, the vehicle drove away. Less than 10 minutes after the theft, police said the car was captured on license plate readers driving through the Five Points intersection followed by another stolen car, and then seen again crossing the Walt Whitman Bridge into Philadelphia.

Police said the stolen Dodge had a 392 Scat Pack trim level, tinted windows, black wheels, a performance hood and Daytona badging on the rear spoiler. The department urged high-performance vehicle owners to keep their cars parked in garages, use steering wheel locks and keep key fobs away from entryways to deter thefts.

Vehicle similar to Dodge Daytona Charger stolen in Washington Township, New Jersey Washington Township Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Washington Township Detective Matt Franchi at 856-589-0330 ext. 1143.