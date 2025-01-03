Doctors warn about potential dangers of subfreezing temperatures coming to Philadelphia

A stretch of cold weather is on the way along with some snow, which could be, in certain cases, a recipe for disaster.

Doctors say it's time to make sure you have all your winter gear ready— hats, gloves, coats and boots. Plus, people in high-risk groups should limit their time outside.

On Friday, people were bundled up in Haddonfield— ready for an even bigger blast of winter weather.

"Bundling up is important for sure, especially if it's below freezing," said Yianni Jannelli.

With a prolonged period of subfreezing temperatures in the forecast, doctors are warning people to take extra precautions.

"There's a risk for anybody at these extreme temperatures because your body is doing everything it can to maintain its core temperature," said Dr. Chidinma Nwakanma of Penn Medicine.

Nwakanma said the emergency department is preparing to treat cold-related illnesses.

"Hypothermia is when your body's temperature goes below 95 degrees Fahrenheit. And at those temperatures, it makes it very hard for the body to do its normal functioning, such as brain function, heart function, lung function," Nwakanma said.

She said frostbite, which is when the skin or tissue freezes, is another cold weather danger, and being dressed appropriately reduces the risk. Make sure to cover your ears and hands and keep your feet warm

"We have a lot of people who are at risk in the city," Nwakanma said.

She said the freezing weather can be especially dangerous for the elderly, young children and people with medical conditions.

"The cold air, particularly cold, dry air, can cause your airways to constrict and can be irritable to your airways," Nwakanma said. "Even people with normal, healthy lungs can start coughing or feel short of breath because your airways are constricting. Which is why we recommend that if you are outside for these prolonged periods of time, you're covering your nose, you're covering your mouth, you're warming up the air that your lungs are taking in."

Snow is also in the forecast when the emergency department tends to get extra busy.

"There's going to be a lot of slip and falls," Nwakanma said.

She said short shuffling steps can help prevent that risk.

Doctors say the subfreezing temperatures get more dangerous when it's windy, so that's when you want to stay inside more.