Tips from a meteorologist: Protecting yourself from frostbite in dangerous cold temperatures

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With so much new snow, there are plenty of outdoor activities ranging from sledding to shoveling. However, too much time outside without the proper clothing can lead to frostbite.

Our temperatures are still well below average through the weekend with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens. Combined with gusty northwest winds, you have the ingredients for freezing any exposed skin. This is when frostbite becomes a concern.

READ MORE: Philadelphia weather: Enjoy the snow, but stay safe in bitter cold

New Jersey doctor warns about potential weather-related falls and hypothermia

What is frostbite?

Frostbite is considered a type of burn when living flesh begins to freeze causing damage to the skin, nerves and flesh. Typically when we think of frostbite we assume it occurs at temperatures far below zero, but frostbite can happen at any temperature below the freezing mark at 32 degrees. It just depends on three things: air temperature, wind speed and duration of time the bare skin is exposed outdoors.

For example, a temperature of 15 degrees with 20 mph winds will equal a wind chill of -2 degrees. At that temperature, frostbite is possible on exposed flesh in 60 minutes or less.

If the air temperature is 5 degrees with 20 mph winds, the wind chill reaches -15 degrees and frostbite is possible in about 30 minutes.

Finally, if you are outside when the temperature is zero and winds are gusting to 35 mph, there will be a wind chill of nearly -30 degrees and frostbite will occur in as little as 10 minutes.

There is even a 30-30-30 rule for life-threatening frostbite/freeze. In a temperature of -30 degrees with a 30 mph wind, flesh will freeze in 30 seconds.

The 3 levels of frostbite

There are three levels of frostbite: mild, superficial and deep.

Mild frostbite causes tingling and numbness as your skin warms. It is temporary and heals quickly.

Superficial frostbite occurs when the freezing extends below the surface. The exposed area may appear white or blueish gray but should regain normal color as it warms. Some swelling and blistering may occur up to a few days after exposure. Seek medical help if symptoms continue.

Deep frostbite is considered severe because freezing has occurred deep within the skin, nerves and tissue. You will feel numb to any further cold or damage to the affected area. Fingers and toes will be stiff and larger joints may not move properly. Blisters usually form in the next several days and eventually, the skin's initial blueish-gray coloration may turn black. Seek medical attention immediately. Damages could lead to lifetime numbness, loss of motion and even amputation.

If you suspect frostbite, gently rewarm the affected area in warm, not hot, water for 20-30 minutes. Seek medical attention if symptoms persist or you suspect severe and deep frostbite.