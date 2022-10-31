Watch CBS News
Doctors share tips to keep kids safe while trick-or-treating

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Halloween can be a scary night, but trick-or-treating is supposed to be fun. Doctors are sharing tips to keep everyone safe.

They say masks or costumes should not block kids' vision. 

They are adding that you should start trick or treating early when it's still light outside.

And when the sun goes down, use glowsticks or flashlights to make yourself more visible.

