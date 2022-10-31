Doctors share tips to keep kids safe while trick-or-treating
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Halloween can be a scary night, but trick-or-treating is supposed to be fun. Doctors are sharing tips to keep everyone safe.
They say masks or costumes should not block kids' vision.
They are adding that you should start trick or treating early when it's still light outside.
And when the sun goes down, use glowsticks or flashlights to make yourself more visible.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.