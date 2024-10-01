15-year-old critically injured after falling out of window at Philadelphia high school, police say

A 15-year-old female student is in critical condition after she fell out of a fifth-floor window at a Philadelphia high school Tuesday, according to police.

The School District of Philadelphia confirmed that Murrell Dobbins Career and Technical Education High School was placed on lockdown shortly after noon. The district said parents could pick up their children for an early dismissal.

Police said the girl was taken to a local hospital and placed in critical condition.

"We can assure you that our staff is working diligently to maintain a safe and supportive learning environment for our students while the authorities conduct an investigation," the school said in a statement.

The high school is located in North Philadelphia in the 2100 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

The school says representatives from the School District of Philadelphia's Office of Prevention and Intervention have been deployed to provide assistance. This includes school-based counselors who are available to speak with anyone who may want to share their feelings. You can also call or text 1-833-PHL-HOPE (1-833-745-4673) for free support .

The Philadelphia Police Department is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.