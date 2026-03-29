Dispersal order emergency alert sent to people Philadelphia region due to incident at Bridgeport Speedway

Many people in the Philadelphia region received an emergency alert Sunday night for a dispersal order stemming from a gathering at Bridgeport Speedway in South Jersey.

The Bridgeport Speedway is located in Logan Township, Gloucester County, which is a little more than 20 miles from Philadelphia. The dispersal order has since been lifted.

On Facebook, the Harrison Township Police Department in Mullica Hill wrote: "We are aware that many residents just received the alert regarding a dispersal notice on their phones. This is related to an incident that was at the Bridgeport Speedway earlier this afternoon and has no bearing on anything in Harrison Township at this time."

But it wasn't just people in South Jersey who received the alert on their phones.

Across the Delaware River, the Middletown Township Department of Public Safety in Delaware County said in a Facebook post that several residents received the alert.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management for more information about the dispersal order, but we've yet to hear back.