Mother accused of being drunk when infant died in Lancaster County hotel tub, DA says

A mother from Philadelphia is facing criminal charges for being drunk when her infant daughter died in a hotel spa tub earlier this year.

Diontae Nicole Beckett, 25, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the child's death in a Leacock Township hotel on May 11, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Beckett was a guest at the hotel on East Newport Road that night, and told police she had been consuming alcohol throughout the day. She told officers she took her five-month-old daughter swimming in the afternoon and then returned to the hotel bedroom.

Beckett told police she had never put the infant into the spa tub, but officers later searched her phone and found a photo and video showing the baby in the tub.

A breathalyzer test showed she had a blood alcohol content of 0.149% at the time she spoke to officers.

Beckett was released after posting $100,000 bail. On Aug. 26, she waived her preliminary hearing in magisterial district court and is set to be arraigned Sept. 25 in county court.