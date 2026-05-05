Lyft driver charged with attempted luring and sexually harassing 2 Princeton University students

A New Jersey Lyft driver has been charged with luring and sexually harassing two female Princeton University students, authorities said Tuesday.

Dimario Wynter of Spotswood, Middlesex County, is charged with two counts of third-degree luring and two counts of harassment. The 28-year-old was arrested on April 30 by Princeton police in connection with two separate incidents.

Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey announced the charges in a news release.

The first allegedly occurred around 12 p.m. on April 16, when a Princeton student reported that a man driving a vehicle stopped on Prospect Avenue and asked her for directions. The man, later identified as Wynter, handed the student a $100 bill and then got out of his vehicle and demanded she perform a sexual act, Marbrey said.

The student dropped the money and fled. Investigators later learned the vehicle involved was a black Jeep Patriot.

The next day, April 17, another student was on Ivy Lane around 9:30 a.m. when a man in a dark-colored van or SUV stopped and asked for directions. Once again, the man handed her $100 and asked her to leave with him. The student gave the money back and the man then left the area.

A Princeton University detective investigated the case and learned Wynter is a driver for Lyft.

Wynter has been released from jail pending future court appearances. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Lyft for comment. We will provide an update if we hear back.