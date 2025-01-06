Watch CBS News
Man charged with murder in connection with North Philadelphia double shooting inside home, police say

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

A man is charged with murder in connection with a double shooting inside a North Philadelphia home in late December.

According to police, Bilal Simmons, 46, allegedly shot 36-year-old Jocelynn Marshall and 39-year-old Terell Sanders multiple times inside a home on the 1800 block of Diamond Street. 

Investigators responded to the home back on Dec. 19, 2024, just after 3 p.m. where medics pronounced both Marshall and Sanders dead.

Simmons is also charged with multiple violations of the Uniform Firearms Act and possessing an instrument of crime.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

