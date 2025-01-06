Man charged with murder in connection with North Philadelphia double shooting inside home, police say

A man is charged with murder in connection with a double shooting inside a North Philadelphia home in late December.

According to police, Bilal Simmons, 46, allegedly shot 36-year-old Jocelynn Marshall and 39-year-old Terell Sanders multiple times inside a home on the 1800 block of Diamond Street.

Investigators responded to the home back on Dec. 19, 2024, just after 3 p.m. where medics pronounced both Marshall and Sanders dead.

Simmons is also charged with multiple violations of the Uniform Firearms Act and possessing an instrument of crime.