Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith misses second straight practice with hamstring injury

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith missed his second straight practice of the week on Thursday with a hamstring injury that he's dealt with for weeks.

Last week, Smith was a limited participant in practice each day before last week's win over the Washington Commanders. The Eagles will have another practice on Friday, which will likely determine if Smith is healthy enough to go on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite dealing with the hamstring injury, Smith has only missed one game this season. He was out Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion after taking a brutal hit the previous week vs. the New Orleans Saints.

In nine games this season, Smith has recorded 41 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns.

Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff also didn't participate in practice on Thursday as he's set to have surgery on his left wrist.

In other Eagles injury news, rookie pass rusher Jalyx Hunt and defensive tackle Milton Williams were each limited participants.

Wide receiver Britain Covey, who recently had his 21-day practice window opened, linebacker Nakobe Dean and quarterback Jalen Hurts were all listed as full participants by the Eagles.