4 people charged in connection with New Jersey detective's death

Four people have been charged in connection with a South Jersey detective's death and home invasion earlier this month, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.

Detective Sgt. Monica Mosley, who worked for the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, was found dead in her home on the 600 block of Buckshutem Road in Bridgeton, New Jersey, back on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the individuals charged in connection as 29-year-old Nyshawn Mutcherson of Vineland, New Jersey, 31-year-old Jared Brown of Bridgeton, New Jersey, 32-year-old Richard B. Hawkins Willis of Gloucester City, New Jersey and 38-year-old Cyndia E. Pimentel of Paulsboro, New Jersey.

Mutcherson, Brown and Hawkins Willis were all charged with murder, burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon and other related offenses. Pimentel was charged with hindering an investigation, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

"The law enforcement community and the State of New Jersey have lost a steadfast and dedicated public servant, but we know that the loss of Sergeant Monica Mosley is most deeply felt by her family, loved ones, and colleagues," said New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. "While nothing will ever bring Sgt. Mosley back to those who loved her, we hope that the focused, coordinated efforts in this case provide them with the comfort of knowing that justice is being pursued."

It's unclear at this time how the individuals were connected to Mosley or if they knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, the New Jersey State Police Major Crimes Unit, the Bridgeton Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau and assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the United States Marshals.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135. People can also anonymously submit a tip on the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office website.