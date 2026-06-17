Suspect wanted in deadly South Philadelphia shooting, police say

A suspect is wanted in the fatal shooting of a man in South Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood in May, police said.

Police said Wednesday that 42-year-old Dennis Patton is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing 31-year-old Walter S. Holloway on the 2100 block of Wharton Street on May 6.

According to police, Holloway was shot in the head and leg and taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. on May 6.

Police say Dennis Patton is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing Walter S. Holloway on the 2100 block of Wharton Street on May 6. Philadelphia Police Department

Police said at the time of the shooting that Holloway might've been targeted.

Anyone with information about Patton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.