South Jersey athletes among contenders for Russell Wilson's Youth Athlete of the Year

It's the honor of a lifetime for young athletes across the country, a chance to be named Youth Athlete of the Year and take home some pretty big prizes. This year, some of the contenders are in South Jersey.

Former NFL quarterback Russell Wilson kicked off his annual Youth Athlete of the Year competition.

"This is the opportunity for one future star to step up and be recognized on a national stage," Wilson said.

The winner will be the face of a national ad campaign on CBS and Sports Illustrated. The winner will also receive $25,000.

A few local contestants are in the running, including 9-year-old Mount Holly native Demtrius Vanderpoel.

"I love baseball so much," Demtrius said.

Both of Demtrius' parents play softball, and his favorite player is Bryce Harper.

"It would mean the world to him," his mom, Jazmin Lavdas, said. "He'd be able to [show] how he never gave up on his baseball talent, and he doesn't want to see other kids not continue with their dream."

Another contestant is 14-year-old Haddon Township native and softball player, Alyssa Mattiacci.

"When I first started playing softball, I was a little girl looking up to 14- and 16-year-old players and I'd say, 'Wow! I want to be as confident as they are,' Alyssa said. "I'm much more confident now, and I think it would be cool for little girls to look up to me, like I did."

Alyssa's influence on the next generation doesn't just come in wins.

"She's incredibly passionate about her sport," Michelle Mattiacci, Alyssa's mom, said. "If she had a bad day or she had a tough loss, she shrugs it off, talks to her coaches, asks a lot of questions on how she can improve, and I really admire that about her."

Voting closes at 5 p.m. on Sept. 17.