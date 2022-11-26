Watch CBS News
Crime

DelCo man faces charges for carrying loaded gun in carry-on

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Delaware County man arrested for carrying loaded gun in carry-on
Delaware County man arrested for carrying loaded gun in carry-on 00:29

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) -- A Delaware County man could be paying thousands of dollars in civil penalties after being arrested for having a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage. The incident happened on Thanksgiving day at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.

TSA officials say the man had a 9-millimeter handgun loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber.

According to the TSA, passengers are allowed to fly with firearms, but they must be unloaded and placed in a secure container inside a checked bag.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 26, 2022 / 9:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.