Watch CBS News
Crime

Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

I-95 shooting: Suspect fatally shot by Delaware state trooper
I-95 shooting: Suspect fatally shot by Delaware state trooper 03:02

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.

On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.

The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired.

A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police.  

The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south.

Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. 

Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 8:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.