Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.

On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.

The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired.

A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police.

The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south.

Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896.

Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.