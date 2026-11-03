Incumbent Delaware Sen. Chris Coons looking to fend off Republican opponent for 4th term

Incumbent Delaware Sen. Chris Coons is seeking his fourth consecutive term in the U.S. Senate in the 2026 midterm elections.

Republican Michael Katz is hoping to unseat the longtime senator.

Coons assumed office in November 2010.

According to his campaign platform, Coons' core policy priorities include legislative reform, economic innovation, healthcare expansion and climate change mitigation.

Coons beat out three Democratic challengers in the primary election, securing nearly 80% of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

Who is Mike Katz?

Physician and former Delaware state senator Mike Katz is seeking a return to office. He served in the state Senate as a Democrat for one term from 2009 to 2013.

Katz also made a short-lived bid for the presidency in 2020.

He won the Republican primary with more than 77% of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

According to his campaign website, Katz supports completing the U.S.-Mexico border wall, lowering energy and housing costs, and preserving women's sports.

Coons and Katz faced off in a forum at the Wilmington Rotary Club on Oct. 22.

They sparred over numerous issues, including President Trump's foreign conflicts, the cost of healthcare and immigration.

A Republican has not won a Delaware Senate seat since 1966.