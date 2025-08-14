Former Delaware Gov. Mike Castle dies at 86, remembered for reaching across the aisle, politicians say

Mike Castle, former Delaware governor and congressman, dies at 86, politicians say

Delaware politicians say Mike Castle, one of the First State's best-known political figures, has died at age 86.

Castle was elected governor in 1985 and served two terms.

After that, he served in Congress from 1993 to 2011.

The Republican ran for Senate in 2010, but lost the primary to Christine O'Donnell.

Condolences and fond memories are coming in from both sides of the aisle.

In this Sept. 14, 2010, file photo, Delaware Republican Senate candidate, Rep. Mike Castle, joined by his wife Jane, center, addresses supporters after his defeat on primary election night in Wilmington. Steve Ruark / AP

"During his time as governor, Mike Castle visited every single school in our state, including mine, where he spoke to my high school class with the same warmth, humility, and commitment to public service that defined his career," Gov. Matt Meyer said in a statement. "That moment, among others, demonstrated what a good man he was and how deeply he cared about Delaware's future."

Meyer ordered flags at all state-owned buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff for one week, until sunset on Aug. 21.

Rep. Sarah McBride, who holds the seat in Congress that once belonged to Castle, called him "a man of decency who understood the importance of respect and collaboration in public service, always working for the common good of our state of neighbors."

Rep. Michael Castle of Delaware, right, shakes hands with Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York in front of a drawing representing the "tails" or obverse side of the new presidential $1 coin, during an unveiling ceremony at the National Portrait Gallery, on Nov. 20, 2006, in Washington, D.C. Chris Greenberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sen. Chris Coons, of Delaware, remembered campaigning against Castle in a statement: "As we campaigned against each other, I only liked him more. There was an editorial written about how civilized we were. I am prouder of that column than almost anything."

Former Sen. Tom Carper said Castle "embodied what public service is supposed to look like: thoughtful, principled, and always grounded in doing what was right — not just what was easy, or what was popular — but what was right."