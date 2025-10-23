Watch CBS News
Delaware school bus driver pinned between 2 buses, hospitalized in critical condition

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

A Delaware school bus driver was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday morning after she was pinned between two buses, fire officials said.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. at Gauger-Cobbs Middle School in the Christina School District, the Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company said in a news release.

Firefighters and EMS were called to the school on Gender Road in Newark. When they arrived, they found the driver on the ground and unresponsive.

The woman went into cardiac arrest shortly after first responders arrived, the release said.

The situation was declared under control at 7:14 a.m. and units cleared the scene soon after.

Delaware State Police are investigating.

