Live Delaware election results: Congressional elections, state general assembly races

Congress and the state attorney general are on the ballot for Delaware voters in the 2026 midterm election.

While the balance of power in Congress is in play, Delaware does not have a large representation. The First State has two Senate seats and one at-large representative.

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons is seeking his fourth term in office. Rep. Sarah McBride, the first transgender member of Congress, seeks her second term. Democratic Attorney General Kathy Jennings is running for her third term.

Scroll down to see live election results in Delaware.

U.S. Senate

Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat, is running for his fourth term against Republican challenger Michael "Dr. Mike" Katz. Coons was first elected to the Senate in a special election in 2010.

U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Sarah McBride made history in 2024 by becoming the first openly transgender member of Congress elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. McBride is up for reelection against Republican Joseph Arminio.

Attorney General

Attorney General Kathy Jennings seeks her third term in office and is running against Republican David Graham.

State treasurer

Democrat Ted Luzen faces Republican Michael Ramone in the race to become state treasurer. Delaware Treasurer Colleen Davis declined to run for a third term in 2026.

Auditor of Accounts

Three candidates are on the ballot for Delaware's state auditor: Democrat Lydia York, Republican April Callaway and Austin Cassidy of the Independent Party of Delaware.

State Senate

Delaware's state Senate includes 21 senators who serve four-year terms. Democrats control the state Senate, with a 15-6 majority, heading into the midterms.

State House

Delaware's state House includes 41 representatives who serve two-year terms. Democrats control the state Senate, with a 27-14 majority, heading into the midterms.