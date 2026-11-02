Delaware County voters weigh economy, border security and trust in political parties ahead of Election Day

With Election Day approaching, voters in Delaware County said a range of issues is shaping their decisions, from the economy and inflation to border security and crime.

In Upper Chichester Township, voters described different priorities and sharply different views about the country's direction.

"For tomorrow's election, it's actually a vote on whether you approve of what's going on or you don't approve," Steve Kovatch from Concord Township said.

For Democrat Bernadette Thomas from Chester, the cost of living is a major concern.

"It's mostly the economy and the gas, the prices, inflation," Thomas said. "People are struggling."

Republican David Bartholf from Upper Chichester said border security and crime are among his biggest concerns. He believes President Trump's administration has made progress.

"Everybody likes what's going on with the border," Bartholf said. "People, I think, feel a lot safer. Crime is down dramatically during this administration, and I think people just want to see Republicans continue the work that they've started and come across the finish line."

National polling has pointed to the possibility of Democrats making gains in Congress, but voters will have the final say when they cast their ballots Tuesday.

"The Democrats will hopefully take control, and then things will look a little better, I think," Alexander McDonald from Chester, a Democrat, said.

Other voters are less certain about which party deserves their support.

"Right now would say I'm independent just because I don't know how much you trust either party at the moment," Alexandre Loubianoi of Chester Heights said. "I think like what's best is actions."