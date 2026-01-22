Video captures dog being rescued from frozen pool in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

A weekend call in Delaware County serves as a strong reminder about the dangers that come with winter weather and why first responders urge caution around ice-covered water.

Heart-stopping video from Upper Chichester police captured the rescue of man's best friend.

Officers responded to a call after a dog walked onto a partially frozen pool over the weekend. The officers moved quickly, coordinating their response and getting the dog out of the icy water safely by tossing a rope around it and dragging it out of the pool.

Authorities are using this as a reminder for people and pet owners during freezing conditions. They say ice can appear solid, but its thickness varies and can give way without warning. They add that pets can fall through thin ice and may not be able to get out on their own.

Police urge anyone who sees a person or an animal falling through ice not to attempt a rescue and to call 911 immediately. They also recommend keeping pets leashed and away from pools, ponds and creeks and keeping children far from frozen water unless an area is specifically designated as safe.