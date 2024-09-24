Man injured in Chester, Pennsylvania, workplace shooting describes distracting gunman to save his father

Chuck Doyle showed the scars left behind on his body after getting shot in both arms and the back at the Delaware County Linen in Chester, Pennsylvania, in May.

Police say a disgruntled employee walked into the linen shop and started shooting, killing two people and injuring three others.

Doyle is a mechanic at Delaware County Linen and says he was fixing a washing machine when he heard the shots. He says he immediately thought to help his father, who also works with him. He spoke about the moment he came face to face with the shooter.

"He looks at me and that's when he was empty. And he reloads looking at me and I turn to look at my dad to make sure he is out of the room. And as soon as I turn around, he started shooting," Doyle said. "My thought was alright if I'm distracting him, my pop doesn't move so well, so he can waddle out the room somewhere."

Doyle then asked a delivery driver nearby to grab a bag of bar mops to add padding to the floor and together they held pressure to the gunshot wounds.

"l am laying on the ground and I am just watching the puddle get bigger and bigger and I am like wheezing," Doyle said.

Doyle said the driver and two police officers wasted no time and got him out of there.

"They picked me up and threw me in a laundry bin with the clean sheets and wheeled me out," he said.

Doyle went through multiple surgeries, and his girlfriend, Colleen Walsh, was by his side every second.

"He apologized to me for not thinking beyond looking after father's best interest. And I appreciated that, but that is not the man I fell in love with. He did exactly what I know he would do in that situation," Walsh said.

And while the moment replays in his head, Doyle said he still has a long road of physical therapy ahead.

"I didn't lose the best man I ever had," Walsh said.

A fundraiser is online to help Doyle as he recovers from multiple surgeries.