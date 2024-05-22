At least 4 people shot, 2 killed in shooting at Delaware County Linen in Chester, sources say

Multiple people shot inside business in Chester, Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- At least four people were shot and two were killed after a shooting inside Delaware County Linen Wednesday morning, sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

According to sources, a suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, which happened just before 9 a.m. on the 2600 block of West 4th Street.

Most available police officers in the area headed to the area, with a county-wide call for help going out, sources said.

A spokesperson for the City of Chester said the victims were taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries.

Investigators don't know how the shooting began.

This is a developing story and will be updated.