At least 4 people shot, 2 killed in shooting at Delaware County Linen in Chester, sources say

By Tom Dougherty, Joe Holden

/ CBS Philadelphia

Multiple people shot inside business in Chester, Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources say
Multiple people shot inside business in Chester, Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources say 02:06

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- At least four people were shot and two were killed after a shooting inside Delaware County Linen Wednesday morning, sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

According to sources, a suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, which happened just before 9 a.m. on the 2600 block of West 4th Street.

Most available police officers in the area headed to the area, with a county-wide call for help going out, sources said.

A spokesperson for the City of Chester said the victims were taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center. It's unclear the extent of their injuries.

Investigators don't know how the shooting began.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tom Dougherty

Tom Dougherty is a Digital Content Producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered the NHL and college sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 9:05 AM EDT

