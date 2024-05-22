Witnesses, neighbors describe Chester, Pennsylvania, workplace shooting: "I just seen people lose their lives"

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- As the investigation continues Wednesday into the workplace shooting in Chester, Pennsylvania, that left two dead and three injured, the community is trying to understand why this happened.

"I never thought anything like this would happen, but it has," said Inetha Bryan, who has lived in the neighborhood for years.

Disbelief, shock and sadness are just some of the words of those who live in the neighborhood around Delaware County Linen used to describe what all happened.

"Sirens stopped and I was like, 'That's awful close.' And I run outside and I see all the commotion on 4th Street," Bryan said.

Investigators from various agencies sprawled the large crime scene throughout the day, talking with witnesses and collecting evidence. Just outside of the crime scene tape is where Francisco Kenty's family lives.

"We heard a couple shots, we came out, seen people running and I noticed a guy was shot down. I asked the guy, 'Was he shot?' And he was like, 'Yes,'" Kenty said.

Several neighbors told CBS News Philadelphia that the area is typically quiet. They never imagined something like this would happen in their backyard.

"I just seen people lose their lives — just going to work on a normal day," Isiah Thornton said.

Thornton said he was originally in the area for work — and recalled hearing gunshots around 8:30 a.m.

"What caught our attention was the kids running, so we wanted to make sure the kids were OK, and we didn't expect to come in an active shooter scene at all," Thornton said.

That's when Thornton said he nearly came face to face with the shooter.

"As I was getting out the car, I seen a man … was aiming a gun at people and still shooting," Thornton said. "He was just like looking around just to see, was there anybody else he probably could shoot at."

Thornton detailed the suspected shooter then getting in a car and leaving the area — noting he saw a patrol car right behind the suspect's car. Once that happened, Thornton said his coworker and him ran inside the business to help.

"We saw multiple bodies on the ground. Covered in blood. Couple of them wasn't breathing," Thornton said. "My partner tried CPR and everything on ones that he could help."

What felt like hours in the moment, Thornton estimates probably lasted only about five minutes.

"You hear about it, but to be up and close while it was happening, and to see people lose their lives over — I can't tell you why — it's sad," he said

CBS News Philadelphia contacted the company through a number listed on their website. In a text exchange, Delaware County Linen wrote they had no comment at this time.