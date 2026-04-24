Delaware County residents push for ban on gas powered leaf blowers citing health concerns

The debate over gas-powered leaf blowers is gaining momentum in Radnor Township this Earth Week, as officials consider whether to follow neighboring Lower Merion Township in banning the machines.

With spring cleaning underway, some residents said the noise and exhaust have become too much.

"The problem with them is manyfold, but noise is the main thing," James Higgins, a Radnor Township homeowner, said. "They're so loud, they disturb the peaceful situation here."

Frustrations spilled into a town hall meeting Thursday night, where several residents urged township leaders to ban gas-powered blowers. Some cited health concerns tied to emissions.

"I would appreciate it if they were banned," Havertown resident Deirdre Wright, who visits Radnor Township, said.

Others, however, said a ban could come at a cost, especially for landscapers.

Dave Mooney, a store manager at Gasper Hardscape and Building Supply in Warminster, Bucks County, said his crews work often in Radnor Township. Mooney said switching to battery-powered blowers would be expensive.

"If we were to have to replace new equipment, it's $300 to $400 for a good backpack leaf blower," Mooney said. "For a battery-powered one, initial investment, it is probably double that, but if you need additional batteries to last a longer time, it may even be triple that."

He said the industry is already preparing for a possible shift.

"We are in close contact with some of the manufacturers who have been putting a lot into research and development, and we're staying up on the game because we know it's coming," Mooney said.

Some residents also questioned whether electric blowers would solve the problem, saying they are not necessarily quieter or as effective as gas-powered models.

Township Commissioner Cathy Agnew said officials are listening to both sides as they weigh their options.

"We have a lovely, friendly community, and so we know we'd like to keep it that way," Agnew said.

The township is expected to make a decision on the proposed ban in late fall or early winter.