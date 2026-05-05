18-year-old driver charged with killing Swarthmore professor didn't have a valid license, DA says

The driver accused of hitting and killing a Swarthmore College professor as he rode his bike is now facing homicide and DUI charges, the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Prosecutors said 18-year-old Kali Poole of Collingdale, Delaware County, was driving with only a learner's permit when he hit Eduard "Teddy" Einstein in Upper Darby Township on Dec. 3, 2025.

Poole, who was driving alone and had marijuana in his system, failed to properly yield as he made a left turn and hit Einstein, the DA said. The 39-year-old mathematics professor was riding in the marked bike lane.

"This is a tragedy – an utterly preventable loss of life," Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse said. "The victim acted lawfully and responsibly, while the defendant made the deliberate choice to drive while high and without a license. These decisions had irreversible consequences that I hope our entire community will take note of. Driving under the influence puts lives at risk. Plain and simple."

According to The Phoenix, Swarthmore College's independent newspaper, Einstein joined the school's mathematics and statistics department in 2022 and had recently finished two research projects he felt "represented the 'best work of his career.'"

Einstein is survived by his wife Ruth Fahey and their children.

A warrant for Pool's arrest was issued on May 4, 2026. He is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, DUI, driving without a license and other related counts.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sgt. Daniel Connell with the Upper Darby Police Department at 610-734-7686.