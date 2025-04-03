Pennsylvania community projects at stake as 15 local programs denied federal funding

Delaware County community projects at stake as 15 other programs have been denied federal funding

Congress passed its budget without funding for community projects such as installing sidewalks and renovating libraries in the Philadelphia area. Fifteen projects in the region were denied federal funding, including two in Delaware County.

Delaware County Chief Public Defender Christopher Welsh said his office represents thousands of people every year who may not be able to afford a private attorney.

"Our clients are some of the most vulnerable people in Delaware County," he said. "I feel that we fill a vital need within our community."

Welsh's office also offers people support with housing, employment and healthcare.

Congress halted the $901,000 grant he applied for to keep the pilot program running.

"It's extremely disappointing," Welsh said. "To remove that program from our office and with the incredible success it has, would be really harmful to our clients and be a step backwards."

Another project denied federal funding is the Amtrak bridge over Route 420 in Prospect Park. Police said so far this year, three tall trucks have hit the bridge, which has a low clearance of just 12 feet 6 inches.

Congress shut down the borough's $425,000 request to install a warning system to divert tall trucks.

Joe Magee, who owns Marty Magee's Irish Pub next to the bridge, said every time there's a crash, the road is shut down and customers can't get in.

"I think it's unfortunate because, honestly, there's infrastructure projects happening all over Pennsylvania. This is a real crucial one," Magee said.

Other projects that were denied funding:

Four Seasons Park Revitalization in Chester: $600,000 Delaware County Community College Workforce Success Center in Middletown Township: $2 million Schoolyard Improvements at Penrose Elementary in Philadelphia: $579,100 Sharon Hill Library and Recreation Center in Sharon Hill: $2 million SR 420 Amtrak Early Advance Warning System in Prospect Park: $425,000 Taxiway Rehabilitation at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia: $2 million Delaware County Client Advocates Program in Media: $901,603 Norristown Public Library Renovation in Norristown: $2 million Third Street Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge in Media: $500,000 Chester Township Fire Company Health and Safety Renovations in Chester Township: $500,000 Providence Road Sidewalk Improvement Project in Wallingford: $1 million Improvements to Montgomery Park in Folcroft: $490,336.19 Villanova University Legal Support Clinic in Villanova: $850,000 Springﬁeld Corridor Infrastructure and Safety Upgrades in Clifton Heights: $3 million City of Chester Police Department Technology Upgrades in Chester, PA: $450,000

Communications Director Carina Figliuzzi described why the grant requests were turned down, "After being submitted by Rep. Scanlon, those 15 projects were chosen by the House Appropriations Committee for inclusion in the Omnibus Appropriations Bill, which would need to be signed into law in order for the projects to be funded. Given that Republicans chose not to sign the omnibus into law, the projects were never funded," she said in a statement.

Back at the public defender's office, Welsh is scrambling to find other sources of funding.

"Foundations to see whether or not we can, to not have this program be in jeopardy," he said.

But he's determined to keep efforts going.

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon said in a statement, "For my own district, this included grants to build a workforce development center, improve services at PHL, and improve a number of parks and libraries. It's shameful that Republicans would rather focus on slashing services like Medicaid and SNAP to pay for billionaire tax cuts than fund projects that improve communities in every congressional district across our country."