Delaware Blue Coats face Greensboro Swarm Saturday on PHILLY57

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, will face the Greensboro Swarm Saturday at 6 p.m. at home. The game will air on PHILLY57 and stream at CBSPhiladelphia.com.

The Coats, who play home games at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware, won their last two games and are 4-3 this season.

The Swarm, the affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, have lost seven of their nine games so far. The teams have not met yet this season.

Several Blue Coats home games this season will air on PHILLY57, CBS Philadelphia's sister station, and stream online.

Watch Delaware Blue Coats home games on PHILLY57

December



Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. Greensboro Swarm vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats



January



Saturday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. Wisconsin Herd vs. Delaware Blue Coats

February



Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Delaware Blue Coats

March



Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats