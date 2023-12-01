Watch CBS News
Delaware Blue Coats face Greensboro Swarm Saturday on PHILLY57

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Dec. 1, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Dec. 1, 2023 (AM) 03:27

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, will face the Greensboro Swarm Saturday at 6 p.m. at home. The game will air on PHILLY57 and stream at CBSPhiladelphia.com. 

The Coats, who play home games at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware, won their last two games and are 4-3 this season.

The Swarm, the affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, have lost seven of their nine games so far. The teams have not met yet this season.

Several Blue Coats home games this season will air on PHILLY57, CBS Philadelphia's sister station, and stream online.

Watch Delaware Blue Coats home games on PHILLY57

December

  • Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. Greensboro Swarm vs. Delaware Blue Coats
  • Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats

January

  • Saturday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs. Delaware Blue Coats
  • Saturday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. Wisconsin Herd vs. Delaware Blue Coats

February 

  • Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. Delaware Blue Coats
  • Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Delaware Blue Coats
  • Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Delaware Blue Coats

March

  • Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. Delaware Blue Coats
  • Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats 
  • Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Delaware Blue Coats 
  • Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats
Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 3:02 PM EST

