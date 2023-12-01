Delaware Blue Coats face Greensboro Swarm Saturday on PHILLY57
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, will face the Greensboro Swarm Saturday at 6 p.m. at home. The game will air on PHILLY57 and stream at CBSPhiladelphia.com.
The Coats, who play home games at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware, won their last two games and are 4-3 this season.
The Swarm, the affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, have lost seven of their nine games so far. The teams have not met yet this season.
Several Blue Coats home games this season will air on PHILLY57, CBS Philadelphia's sister station, and stream online.
Watch Delaware Blue Coats home games on PHILLY57
December
- Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. Greensboro Swarm vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats
January
- Saturday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. Wisconsin Herd vs. Delaware Blue Coats
February
- Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Delaware Blue Coats
March
- Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.