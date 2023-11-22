Delaware Blue Coats to face College Park Skyhawks Wednesday

Delaware Blue Coats games have plenty of promotions for kids

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, will face the College Park Skyhawks at home Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game will air on PHILLY57 and stream at CBSPhiladelphia.com.

The Blue Coats, the defending league champions, are 2-2 this season. The Skyhawks, the affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, are 3-1. The teams have not met yet this season.

The Blue Coats play home games at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware.

Several of their games this season will air on PHILLY57, CBS Philadelphia's sister station.

Watch Delaware Blue Coats home games on PHILLY57



November



Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. College Park Skyhawks vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. College Park Skyhawks vs. Delaware Blue Coats



December



Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Greensboro Swarm vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. Greensboro Swarm vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats



January



Saturday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Saturday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. Wisconsin Herd vs. Delaware Blue Coats

February



Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Delaware Blue Coats

Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Delaware Blue Coats

March

