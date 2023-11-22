Delaware Blue Coats to face College Park Skyhawks Wednesday
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- The Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, will face the College Park Skyhawks at home Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game will air on PHILLY57 and stream at CBSPhiladelphia.com.
The Blue Coats, the defending league champions, are 2-2 this season. The Skyhawks, the affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, are 3-1. The teams have not met yet this season.
The Blue Coats play home games at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware.
Several of their games this season will air on PHILLY57, CBS Philadelphia's sister station.
Watch Delaware Blue Coats home games on PHILLY57
November
- Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. College Park Skyhawks vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. College Park Skyhawks vs. Delaware Blue Coats
December
- Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Greensboro Swarm vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. Greensboro Swarm vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats
January
- Saturday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. Westchester Knicks vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. Wisconsin Herd vs. Delaware Blue Coats
February
- Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Thursday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. Grand Rapids Gold vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Motor City Cruise vs. Delaware Blue Coats
March
- Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. Birmingham Squadron vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Sunday, March 24 at 3 p.m. Long Island Nets vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Capital City Go-Go vs. Delaware Blue Coats
- Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m. Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats
