Man hunting deer in Pennsylvania injured after another hunter shot him with arrow, police say

A 48-year-old man hunting deer in Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania, was injured Tuesday when another hunter shot him with an arrow, police said.

The incident happened on the 7700 block of Green Valley Road in the Wyncote section of Cheltenham Township just before 4 p.m., according to police.

Police said the 48-year-old man was taken to an area trauma center. He's expected to survive. The hunter who shot the arrow remained on the scene, and he's cooperating with police.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating the incident.