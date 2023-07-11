49ers' Deebo Samuel hangs up on radio host when asked about Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't ask Deebo Samuel about the Eagles.

On Monday night, the Niners wide receiver appeared on The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio, but when he was asked about his comments following the NFC championship earlier this year, he hung up on the host.

49ers WR Deebo Samuel hangs up on The @ZachGelb Show after being asked about his comments following the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.



Below is a full transcript of the clip that went viral on social media:

Gelb: "I saw what you said about the Eagles back at the Super Bowl at Sirius [Radio] where if Brock Purdy didn't get hurt you guys would've won by digital digits. Why would that have been the case? Samuel: "I don't know that though." Gelb: "So do you not still believe that?" Samuel: "I mean, I do, but we not going to keep talking about it. I said what I said." Gelb: "Gotcha, so then what happens when you play Philly this year on December 3rd?" Samuel: "I don't know. Just wait until Week 13, 12, or whatever week it is." Gelb: "Well, you know how that's going to go. You're going into Philadelphia. Those fans are going to be booing you loud. Do you have a message for Eagles fans?"

After that question, it appears a public relations person from the Niners hops on the phone in place of Samuel, saying they're "good to go" and that he's heading to camp right now.

Samuel and the rest of the Niners have been very vocal following their loss to the Eagles in the NFC championship game in January.

As Gelb referenced during the interview, Samuel said in May that the 49ers lost because they were playing with "10 people."

"We lost because we played with 10 people," Samuel told Complex. " I ain't going to keep going on about what could've happened and what would've happened but yeah, it would've definitely been a different outcome (if healthy)."

Samuel wasn't the only member of the 49ers to echo those claims. Niners wideout Brandon Aiyuk said the Eagles were "extremely lucky" to be in the Super Bowl. San Fran kicker Robbie Gould and safety Jimmie Ward also were vocal about the loss after the title game.

As we all know by now, Purdy, the Niners starting quarterback, was knocked out for the game after he was sacked by Haason Reddick in the first quarter. Then, their back-up, Josh Johnson, was knocked out later in the game. Purdy was forced to return the game in the second-half, despite his injury, and only threw two passes and handed it off the other plays.

The 49ers complained about the game and injuries so much during the offseason, the NFL made changes to the rules.

The Eagles won the game, 31-7, before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers will have their chance at revenge on the Eagles this upcoming season in Week 13 at Lincoln Financial Field.