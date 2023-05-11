Eagles to face 49ers in NFC championship rematch in Week 13

Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni discuss first round of 2023 NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another Eagles game for the 2023 season has been announced Wednesday.

The Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of the NFC championship at 4:25 p.m. in Week 13 on Dec. 3.

The Eagles dominated the Niners in the title game, 31-7, after Haason Reddick knocked San Fran quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game with an injury before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

In other Eagles schedule news, the team announced earlier Wednesday they'll host the New York Giants on Christmas Day.

As CBS Philadelphia's Pat Gallen pointed out, hopefully all 49ers and Eagles fans will be healthy on Week 13, so the two teams can play an even game.

Since the NFC championship loss, 49ers players like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and others have claimed the game would've been closer if Purdy didn't get injured.

The full NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Thursday.