Proposed data center in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, faces community backlash: "We're here for the long fight"

The data center fight is only getting hotter as communities across the country push back on the mega facilities in their backyards.

It's the same story in Pennsylvania, which has seen a flurry of proposals. The fight behind one proposal in Lehigh County has rallied the community to respond.

Laurie Gilley, secretary of the South Whitehall Township Civic Alliance, said she'd never been to a South Whitehall Township meeting in her life.

Then, Project Atlas planned to bring 1½ million square feet of data center buildings across the street from her home in Cedar Crest. But she says her biggest concern is where the proposed data center would be.

"That is where the proposed site is going to be," Gilley said. "And 1,700 feet away is our high school."

Project Atlas sparked the South Whitehall Township Civic Alliance — neighbors pushing back against the data center. Opponents have cited noise concerns and a possible increase in utility bills, among other issues.

Project Atlas developers did not immediately respond for comment.

According to the project's website, developers would work to make the site quieter and pay for 100% of its own power.

Drexel University finance professor Eliezer Fich said if they're not generating their own power, that can still have an impact on residents.

"These facilities use a lot of power," Fich said. "Power is a commodity. And so that makes people notice higher electric bills."

While the site can also create significant construction jobs, Fich said permanent jobs are far fewer.

The sites can provide major tax revenue, though. Project Atlas claims it would pay over $16 million annually in taxes to the county, township and Parkland School District.

"We can reconcile and analyze those anticipated revenues," South Whitehall Township Manager Tom Petrucci said, "but that does not factor into our review for compliance with our ordinances."

Petrucci stressed that unless something changes at the state level, they can't simply turn these projects away.

"Right now, the way development works in the commonwealth, we have to review this project," Petrucci said. "We have to review it neutrally, and we have to review it in accordance with our ordinances."

Last month, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced new regulations on data centers. State lawmakers have also introduced a handful of bills to regulate the projects. But for now, towns are left to follow their ordinances.

Petrucci said barring an extension, they'll have to decide before the end of the year.

"We think that they know we're not going away, and that we're here for the long fight," Gilley said.

Project Atlas developers are once again slated to pitch their plans at a special planning commission meeting next Wednesday. That is slated to happen just across the street from the proposed site at Parkland High School.