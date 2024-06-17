Pennsylvania man ditches finance industry to provide food for people in need: "I'm in it for the outcome"

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Pastor Daren Miller worked 25 years in the financial services industry.

But now, he's working to help people who are in need.

Miller runs the Memorial Church of God in Christ in Haverford, Delaware County, and they offer meals four days a week. The church is located at 747 Buck Lane.

"I'm not in it for the income, I'm in it for the outcome," Miller said.

Miller said the mission of the church is to help end food insecurity.

The church is open by appointment only on Tuesdays. Then, Wednesday through Friday, the church is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and residents in need can stock up.

"The struggle is real, but everyone needs to know there is help out here, hence this place," Charlisa Garrett said.

Miller started the pantry during the pandemic for families in need but it continues to grow.

Miller works daily with big vendors like Wegmans, Target, Wawa and Giant to bring back food to the pantry in Haverford.

"This is a blessing," a woman said.