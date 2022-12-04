Watch CBS News
2-Alarm fire destroys Delaware County home

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 2-Alarm fire destroys a house in Delaware County during the night from Saturday into Sunday. The call came in after midnight to a home on Sharon Avenue in Darby Township.

When officials arrived, the house was heavily burning and smoke came from the dwelling. It took firefighters about an hour to place the fire under control.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

