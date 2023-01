Body pulled from Darby Creek in Tinicum Township

TINICUM TOWNSUP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police pulled a woman's body from Darby Creek in Tinicum Township, Delaware County on Monday night.

The discovery was made near the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge.

An investigation is underway by the medical examiner's office into how she died.