New children's book honors Philadelphia officer killed on the job, encourages kids to be kind

A Philadelphia police officer's legacy of kindness is living on through a new children's book.

Thirty-five years ago this weekend, rookie Philadelphia Police Officer Danny Boyle was killed in the line of duty at 21 years old.

Now, his sister, Kathleen Boyle Wrigley, has written a children's book.

It's called "Officer Danny and the Kindness Patrol."

"It's been a decades-long dream come true for me to write this book and incorporate my brother as the main character, to bring him back to life in some way and to have my own children meet him in this unique way," Wrigley said.

Wrigley, a school counselor, said she hopes this book helps children see themselves as helpers and feel the true power of kindness.

"He had a gigantic, very tender heart, and he served," she said. "He was called to service, and as a young 20-year-old boy, went into the police academy and was on the streets of Philadelphia for just seven months when he was killed."

Wrigley is set to visit two schools in Northeast Philadelphia Friday, when she'll read the book to students.

Some of the students previously received the Officer Daniel Boyle Scholarship, which provides tuition assistance to Philadelphia-area students.

Wrigley will also be signing books following the annual Officer Daniel Boyle Scholarship Fund Social on Saturday night.

This is the start of a series of books Wrigley is planning.