Mayor Jim Kenney discusses core priorities for Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As he begins his final year, Mayor Jim Kenney said Wednesday that he's proud of his administration's accomplishments, but that more work needs to be done, especially when it comes to curbing gun violence.

Kenney said the main goals for the year are enhancing public safety, improving neighborhoods, investing in young residents and driving economic growth. The goals are detailed in a report called "Equity and Opportunity for All: Moving Philadelphia Forward."

Kenney and other city leaders gave an update after the release of the report on the city's top priorities.

Kenney appeared with Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Managing Director Tumar Alexander, and officials from the city Commerce and Planning and Development departments. Deputy Mayor Vanessa Garrett Harley from the Office of Children and Families was also expected to speak.