Philadelphia mayoral candidates back on the campaign trail

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker is back on the campaign trail Wednesday at a rally with union workers. It's been a quiet summer for Parker after emerging from a deep primary field.

"I have never been a show horse. That is not who Cherelle Parker has been. I am results oriented and I want to get things done," Parker said. "That does not mean that I have not been working."

Parker says her summer focus is on mending intra-governmental cooperation and bringing city leaders together. With 70 days until election day, she's pledging to stick to her primary promises.

"My vision for the City of Philadelphia and that's ensuring that it becomes the safest, cleanest and greenest big city in the nation," Parker said.

Democrats have held the mayor's office in Philadelphia since 1952.

In a deep blue city, Parker is seen as the favorite in the race. However, Republican David Oh wouldn't count himself out.

"I think the proper question is can David Oh win here? Yes, I am a Republican, but not all Republicans are the same," Oh said.

Oh says he's running to combat crime, improve school funding, and clear what he calls political stagnation.

He says his focus this summer – and for the next 2 months – will be getting into underserved communities.

Oh thinks his history of running for council as a Republican can help him in this race.

"I run to November. A lot of people, including my opponent, generally their race ends in May. Going to November is a new process for them," Oh said.

The biggest debate between these two contenders may be over, well, debates. Oh told CBS News Philadelphia he's pushed for 10 in the run-up to the election.

Parker on Wednesday was noncommittal but didn't rule it out.

"There's only two candidates and people can kick the tires. Not like in the primary. In the general, we get to challenge each other," Oh said.

"My team is in the process of coordinating with organizations and community-based entities across the city about scheduling upcoming engagements in the form of town hall meetings," Parker said.

This year's mayoral election will be held on November 7. One thing is for sure, you can expect to see plenty of Cherelle Parker and David Oh over the next few months.