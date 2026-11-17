Less than a decade after losing two sons within a year, Sue Quackenbush spent more than two years desperately searching for her only daughter, Danielle Lopez, who disappeared in the New Jersey Pine Barrens in April 2024.

Now, after investigators identified human remains discovered Saturday in Burlington County as those of Lopez, Quackenbush is confronting the loss of her third and final child.

"I've been in terror and sheer panic for two and a half years," Quackenbush said.

Lopez, who was 37 when she disappeared, was last seen April 13, 2024, at approximately 9:11 a.m. at a Wawa on Route 72 in Vincentown, according to New Jersey State Police.

Her blue 2008 Hyundai Accent was later found disabled along Lost Lane Road in Penn State Forest in Woodland Township.

Quackenbush said her daughter had driven into an area with deep puddles, where her vehicle became stuck. She described an encounter involving people who came across Lopez and spoke with her.

According to Quackenbush, the group shared a cigarette with her daughter and discussed how to navigate the area before leaving, saying they would return to help. She said they never did.

"They rode off saying they would help," Quackenbush said.

Quackenbush expressed frustration that no one contacted authorities at the time. She believes an earlier call for help might have changed the outcome.

"It doesn't leave them legally responsible to have done a thing, but the moral responsibility is there," she said.

State police have not publicly established how Lopez died or whether anyone bears responsibility for her death.

For more than two years, Quackenbush said she made it her mission to find her daughter.

On Saturday, state police conducted a multi-agency search in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Chatsworth, Burlington County, as part of their ongoing investigation.

Investigators discovered human remains during the operation.

Quackenbush said she had traveled to the area that day but began noticing unusual changes in the search arrangements. A detective she expected to meet did not arrive, and she was escorted away without being taken to the search location.

"I was whisked away," she said.

She said she was driving home when the detective called, just 5 miles from her house, to tell her remains had been discovered.

Although investigators could not immediately confirm the identity, Quackenbush said she sensed what the news meant.

Police officially identified the remains as Lopez's on Monday.

For Quackenbush, the discovery brought an end to the uncertainty that had consumed her life, replacing it with a different kind of pain.

"There's still some terror, don't get me wrong, but nothing like not knowing where your child is," she said.

Now, Quackenbush is settling into a familiar feeling: grief. Her oldest son, Eric, died by suicide on Christmas Day in 2015.

A year later, her youngest son, Michael, who was serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, died in a car crash in Florida.

Danielle was her middle child.

"It's pretty unthinkable," Quackenbush said.

She described Danielle as vivacious, outgoing and witty, with a love of singing and karaoke.

"Ever since there was a J.Lo, she was known as 'D.Lo'," Quackenbush said.

She said her daughter was intelligent and had an eclectic range of interests. Quackenbush said in one of Danielle's journal entries, she listed Tupac Shakur, Michael Jackson, the Queen of England and William Shakespeare among four people she wanted to meet.

"She was eclectic," she said.

Following her sons' deaths, Quackenbush became involved with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, or TAPS, a nonprofit organization that provides support to people grieving the death of a military loved one.

She eventually became a peer mentor, helping other mothers navigate the loss of their children.

"When I realized there was no help for me, I became a peer mentor with them and have helped other mothers," she said.

Quackenbush said the experience helped her find purpose in her own grief.

"I found that if there was going to be any help for me, helping others was the way to do this," she said.

Now, as she begins grieving Danielle's death, Quackenbush is asking others to honor her daughter's memory through simple acts of kindness, including holding a door, offering a smile or buying someone a cup of coffee.

She also hopes anyone who encounters someone in distress will take the time to help or contact authorities.

"If you see something, say something," she said.

New Jersey State Police said the investigation into Lopez's disappearance and death remains active. Authorities have not released a cause or manner of death or said whether foul play was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000, ext. 2554.