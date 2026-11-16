The remains of Danielle Lopez, who has been missing since 2024, were found in the Pine Barrens, New Jersey State Police said Monday.

On Saturday, state police said the New Jersey State Police Major Crime South Unit and the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit had a multi-agency search operation in Chatsworth, Burlington County, at the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest.

Law enforcement found human remains during the search, and they were positively identified as Lopez, Monday, state police said.

The investigation into Lopez's disappearance is ongoing, state police said.

Lopez was last seen at a Wawa on Route 72 in Vincentown, New Jersey, on Saturday, April 13, 2024, according to state police. Her blue Hyundai Accent was later found disabled on Lost Lane Road in Penn State Forest, Woodland Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit.